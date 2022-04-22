Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,059,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

