Berenberg Bank Reiterates $120.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.72.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $383.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.