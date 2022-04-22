Berenberg Bank Downgrades ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITVPF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ITV has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

