Berenberg Bank Cuts Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 480

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.38) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.35).

ATYM opened at GBX 392.36 ($5.10) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £548.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.43.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

