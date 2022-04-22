Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Belden stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

