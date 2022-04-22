Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,910. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.62 and its 200 day moving average is $256.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.