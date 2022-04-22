Beaxy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $170.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $480,258.18 and $170.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,758,512 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

