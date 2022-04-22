Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.39.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.