Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.