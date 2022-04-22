Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.75

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

