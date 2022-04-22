BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%.
Shares of BCBP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $334.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.52.
Several research firms have weighed in on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
