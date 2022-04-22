BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Shares of BCML traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BayCom by 116.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in BayCom by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in BayCom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

