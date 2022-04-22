Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.34 ($77.79).

BAS opened at €53.62 ($57.66) on Thursday. Basf has a one year low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a one year high of €71.99 ($77.41). The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

