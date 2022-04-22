Barrick Gold Corp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,980,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

