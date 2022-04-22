Barclays Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $91.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $73.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 358,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,864,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.