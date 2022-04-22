Barclays Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

OXY opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

