Barclays Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $328.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $380.00 to $328.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $303.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.04 and a 200 day moving average of $394.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

