Barclays Boosts Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Price Target to €1.30

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €1.20 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.40) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAPMY remained flat at $$2.39 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

