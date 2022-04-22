Barclays Boosts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $31.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of OSH opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,494,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,270 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,271 shares of company stock worth $5,695,945. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

