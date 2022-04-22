Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.45 ($73.61).

ETR HEI opened at €53.50 ($57.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.46. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($87.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

