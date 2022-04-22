Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.62. 22,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 59,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Banxa from C$12.04 to C$7.01 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

