Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.50 on Friday. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Banner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

