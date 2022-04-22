Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

BANR opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

