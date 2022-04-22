BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in BankUnited by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

