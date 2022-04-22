Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 35,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,106. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

