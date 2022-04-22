Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Position Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $80.68 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

