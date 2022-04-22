Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. 954,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

