Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,590 shares during the quarter. Banc of California accounts for about 2.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $6,323,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 442,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.