Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

