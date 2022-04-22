Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

BKR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,730,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

