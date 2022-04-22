Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Down 2%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.82). 263,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,252,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.88).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.34.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

