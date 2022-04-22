Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.28.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. increased their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $222.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.41.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

