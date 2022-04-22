Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s Q1 performance benefited record order rates, driven by robust demand and accelerated adoption of innovative digital water technologies, particularly ORION Cellular endpoints and BEACON digital platform. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are driving the company’s backlog. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives and value-based pricing led to an enhanced spending leverage. Strong balance sheet bodes well for its growth and capital allocation strategy. However, inflationary pressure along with production volatility caused by global supply chain disruptions affected quarterly margins and sales of flow instrumentation products.”

BMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE BMI opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

