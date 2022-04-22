Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87). Approximately 238,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 331,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.87).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.86.
About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)
