B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.22.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.