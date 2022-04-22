Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

AZTA stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.69. Azenta has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

