AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of AXTI opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

