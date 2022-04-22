Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

