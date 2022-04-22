Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Up 1%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several research analysts have commented on AVBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stephens began coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

