AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report $6.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $6.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $29.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,455,601.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,840,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

