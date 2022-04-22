Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 40,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,969. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

