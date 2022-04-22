Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.98. 9,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,140. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average of $193.28.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

