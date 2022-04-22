Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 1,250 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.27. 1,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

