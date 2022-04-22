Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 375 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,820. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

