Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 320 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Stepan were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 163.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.78 and a 52 week high of $139.30.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

