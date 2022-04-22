Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,846 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 37.2% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,274,000 after purchasing an additional 470,617 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.67. 234,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

