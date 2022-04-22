Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $693.38 on Thursday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $717.52 and a 200-day moving average of $704.01.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atrion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atrion by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atrion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.