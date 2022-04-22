Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $681.11 and last traded at $681.11. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $716.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.01.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

