ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACO.X shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACO.X traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.94. The company had a trading volume of 234,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,017. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.06. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.