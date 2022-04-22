Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 43,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Several analysts have commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 748,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 491,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

