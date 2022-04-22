Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 2,198,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

